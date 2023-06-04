Are you a selenophile? Well, the pictures of the Full Strawberry Moon rising at Stonehenge will definitely blow your mind away. The Full Moon in June, also known as the Strawberry Moon, shined bright in full glory at the prehistoric monument. This rare and utterly beautiful celestial event is taking place on June 4, Sunday. One expects to witness the stunning Strawberry Moon 2023 across the globe. Meanwhile, netizens have taken to Twitter to share photos of the incredibly beautiful Full Strawberry Moon 2023.

Full Strawberry Moon Rising at Stonehenge

The full Strawberry Moon rising at Stonehenge pic.twitter.com/rnpDFuxs1L — Papa Woof und Krampus und Bleaken (@woofknight) June 4, 2023

Incredibly Beautiful

Stunning Shot of Strawberry Full Moon 2023

The nearly full Strawberry Moon setting at Stonehenge this morning 😍🍓🌕🌙✨ Photo credit Stonehenge Dronescapes on FB#strawberry #strawberrymoon #moon #stonehenge pic.twitter.com/pO0mnjLK7w — Stonehenge U.K (@ST0NEHENGE) June 3, 2023

