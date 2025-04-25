On the morning of April 25, 2025, skywatchers around the world were treated to a rare and enchanting celestial event, a ‘smiley face’ formed by the alignment of Venus, Saturn and a crescent Moon. This triple conjunction, occurring just before sunrise, created a delightful formation in the sky, with Venus and Saturn appearing as the eyes and the crescent Moon forming the ‘smile.’ The event was visible to the naked eye from locations with a clear eastern horizon, offering a unique and joyful spectacle for observers. Such a precise alignment of Venus, Saturn and the Moon to form a recognisable shape is a rare occurrence. The smiley face alignment was a rare and joyful event that brought a sense of wonder to skywatchers around the globe. Here are stunning photos and videos shared by netizens of the triple conjunction. Venus, Saturn and Moon To Form ‘Smiley Face’ in Sky on April 25: How To Watch the Rare ‘Cosmic Emoji’ Planetary Alignment From India? Everything To Know About the Celestial Event.

Smiley Face Alignment Stunning Visuals

Had a smile following me all the way to work this morning. Let me explain .. the 'smiley face' is made up of an alignment of Venus, Saturn and the crescent Moon close together in the morning sky. Couldn’t help but feel pretty special with that hanging overhead. #SmileyMoon pic.twitter.com/r3ZgSL1D8T — Leanne Manas (@LeanneManas) April 25, 2025

Smiley Face Photos

What A Morning View!

Smiley face 🙂 moon this morning pic.twitter.com/29XcklGHBJ — Jaapie Incognito (@80_incognito) April 25, 2025

Stunning Smiley Face

Missed the Venus-Moon-Saturn smiley face by a few degrees…upside down sad face is ok too pic.twitter.com/LM5TfIsjW0 — VignuzziLab (@VignuzziLab) April 24, 2025

Smiley Face This Morning

Smiley face this morning pic.twitter.com/6bQpdWBeN4 — paul thompson (@Paul27Thompson) April 25, 2025

