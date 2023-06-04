Breathtaking pictures and videos of Strawberry Moon have taken the internet by storm with #strawberrymoon trending on social media. On Sunday, netizens took to Twitter to share pictures and videos of the full Strawberry Moon rising at Stonehenge in the United Kingdom. The pictures and videos show the moon in strawberry colour as netizens left no stone unturned to share pictures and videos of the rare event on the internet.

What Is Strawberry Moon?

The Strawberry Moon is a rare event which takes place on a full moon night and it gets its name due to the colour of the moon. Reportedly, the Strawberry Moon gets its name from the Algonquin tribe and refers to the strawberry harvesting season. Old European names for the Strawberry Moon are the Honey Moon and Rose Moon. June 2023 Full Strawberry Moon Date and Time in India: Why Is It Called Strawberry Moon? Everything To Know About the Celestial Event.

The Full Strawberry Moon Rising at Stonehenge This Morning

#StrawberryMoon

The strawberry moon was beautiful tonight. Even though it was kinda cloudy, it was still beautiful! #StrawberryMoon pic.twitter.com/oy5dMTxWg4 — Roe (@Real_Rose88) June 4, 2023

Strawberry Moon Over Mount Rainier

Strawberry Moon over Mount Rainier, Washington State. 📷Courtesy Steven.T.Luong pic.twitter.com/F3h4QccsE6 — 𓂀 𝕋𝔼𝔸ℍ 𓂀 (@TeahCartel) June 4, 2023

It's a Full Moon Tonight!

It’s a full moon tonight!! It’s the lovely ,gorgeous but verrry powerful strawberry moon in Sagittarius. This is the time to self reflect in whatever is not serving you and let go. This is the time to banish stagnancy and have fruition towards your goals🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/jaH4T61vhC — Anakin’s Missing Limb (@frangiaaa) June 4, 2023

Also Known As Honey Moon and Rose Moon

This month's full moon is the Strawberry Moon and it reaches its peak tonight at 11:43pm EDT. The Strawberry Moon gets its name from the Algonquin tribe and refers to strawberry harvesting season. Old European names for it are the Honey Moon and Rose Moon. Happy Howling! 🌕🍓 pic.twitter.com/qnYmADMGG1 — Love, Lola (@Lola on Spoutible 🐳 ) (@LoveLolaHeart) June 4, 2023

