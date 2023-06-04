For a selenophile, every phase of the moon is so beautiful. But there is no denying that a full moon appearance is prettier than all the other days. If you are someone who is obsessed with taking moon pictures and witnessing the full moon every month, then Strawberry Moon is coming up this next. Strawberry Moon is the full moon of June, and it will occur on June 4, 2023. Ahead of this day, we tell you everything about how it gets the name and when you can witness the moon's peak illumination. Moon, Mars, and Venus to Grace Nightsky in A Rare Celestial Union.

Strawberry Moon 2023 Date and Time

The full moon of June, known as the Strawberry Moon, will occur on June 4, Saturday. You can see the moon from 9:11 pm in the night sky. Just after sunset on June 3, the moon will be in glory, appearing bright in the sky. When it rises, it will be in its usual yellowish colour and will turn brighter as it moves upward in the sky.

Why is it called Strawberry Moon?

From ancient times, a full moon has been used to track changes in months and seasons. The names for all the moons in a year are derived from the Old Farmer’s Almanac. In the month of June, wild strawberries would turn ripe, and the Native American tribes headed out to collect them. The bright reflection of the moon’s light helped them navigate the ways around the forests. Thus, the moon got the name Strawberry Moon. The other native names include Berries Ripen Moon, Green Corn Moon, and Hot Moon. Celestial Monster Stars 'The Size of 10,000 Suns'! Supermassive Stars Could Be Clues to Our Universe, Finds NASA James Webb Telescope.

There are several other names for the same moon from Celtic traditions. The full moon of June is also called Horse Moon, Dyan Moon, and Rose Moon. Other English names are Flower Moon and Planting Moon.

If you love observing the moon and its phases, get ready to witness another spectacle of the Strawberry Moon 2023 this week.

