A new COVID-19 strain, which originated in China and led to a massive spike in hospitalisations, has reportedly reached the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the new coronavirus strain that led to hospitalisations in China has been detected in the US, with a few cases in New York City. According to a report in the New York Post, the new COVID-19 strain NB.1.81 variant was first detected in America in late March and early April among international travellers who arrived at airports in California, Washington State, Virginia and New York City. It is also learned that additional cases have been reported in Ohio, Rhode Island and Hawaii. However, the CDC said there are too few cases in the United States to be properly tracked in the agency's variant estimates. That said, experts have warned that the new COVID-19 strain in China spreads more quickly than other dominant strains of the respiratory infection. China Releases White Paper on COVID-19, Asserts ‘Substantial Evidence’ It May Have Originated in US.

New COVID-19 Strain Originating from China Reaches US

🚨#BREAKING: Reports indicate that a new COVID-19 strain originating from China linked to a sharp surge in hospitalizations has now reached the United States, including New York City. pic.twitter.com/fa0FcOH9cg — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) May 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)