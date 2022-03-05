A video has gone viral on social media where a pianist can be seen playing Louis Armstrong's song “What a Wonderful World” outside Lviv station. Thousands of people who are fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine are waiting for hours outside the railway station at the western city of Lviv to board trains heading to Poland.

Watch Video:

Outside Lviv station, which is thronging with exhausted refugees fleeing war in eastern Ukraine, an accomplished pianist is playing “What a Wonderful World.” It’s hauntingly beautiful. pic.twitter.com/Xm5itr8jl7 — Andrew RC Marshall (@Journotopia) March 5, 2022

