A viral video shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising a toast during a banquet dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron at the Louvre Museum in Paris. However, in accordance with his well-known practice of abstaining from alcohol, PM Modi politely set his glass aside after the toast. PM Modi was in Paris, France, on July 13 and 14 for a two-day visit to the country.

Teetotaler Modi:

How did I miss this? PM Modi raises a toast during his France visit as a part of the usual diplomatic protocol but just notice, what he does next. He is a teetotaler. He doesn’t drink😀 pic.twitter.com/na389Zj8Yt — Monica Verma (@TrulyMonica) July 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)