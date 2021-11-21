Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh to attend the 56th DGP/IGP conference in Lucknow. This is the first time the annual DGP/IGP conference has been organized outside Delhi except for the conference virtually held in 2020. During his visit, PM Narendra Modi met Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

Check out the photos here:

PM Narendra Modi with UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. The PM is on a two-day visit to attend the 56th DGP/IGP conference in Lucknow. (Pics Source: CM Yogi Adityanath's Twitter account) pic.twitter.com/P1qAnxfhHh — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 21, 2021

