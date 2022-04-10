Ram Navami 2022 celebrations have gripped the nation. The Hindu festival observed to honour the birthday of Lord Rama is one of the most significant events in India. Acclaimed Odisha sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik too joined in the festivities dedicating a beautiful sculpture to Shri Ram. He sculpted a lovely six-foot-high miniature of Ayodhya’s Ram Temple in the sand art along with an idol of Lord Rama and greeting 'Happy Ram Navami.' Shri Ram Navami 2022 HD Images & Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Celebrate Lord Rama’s Birthday With WhatsApp Messages, Pictures, Facebook Status, SMS and Greetings on April 10.

Check Ram Navami 2022 Sand Art:

Sudarsan Pattnaik's Message on Ram Navami:

Odisha | On the eve of Ram Navami, a sand artist created Ayodhya's Ram temple using sand, in Puri I have made an idol of Lord Ram along with a miniature of Ayodhya's Ram temple, its height is 6 feet. I pray the temple is built soon: Sudarshan Patnaik, sand artist (09.04) pic.twitter.com/BdTJSEygke — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2022

