Happy Rose Day 2023! It’s the first day of Valentine’s Week 2023, and it usually comes with a lot of mixed reactions from people. While there’s a section of lovers desperately waiting for this week of love to express their true feelings to their special someone, others get through this love-filled week with the help of memes. On Rose Day, roses get very expensive because all the couples start buying fresh roses for each other in the morning. But all this craze about roses gives rise to hilarious memes that need to be shared. As you prepare to celebrate Rose Day 2023 with your special someone or alone, take a look at how Twitter users reacted to the trending #RoseDay posts. Happy Rose Day 2023 Funny Memes and Jokes: Gulab or Gulab Jamun? Rose or Roz Wala Day? Hilarious Posts for Singles During Valentine's Week.

Rose Day 2023 Funny Memes

Roz Roz Day

Happy roj day ! Read twice ! 🙂#RoseDay — Milan (@Milanshah31) February 7, 2023

LOL

LMAO

Friend : Tujhe pata hai Valentine's Day se pehle Rose Day, Hug Day aise days aate hai. Le Single Me : pic.twitter.com/xEdenGrGQD — Suyog Arvind Vengsarkar (@SuyogSr) February 4, 2023

Hilarious!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)