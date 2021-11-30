A Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel rescued a woman from being run over by a train. The incident took place while the woman was trying to de-board train 22159. In the CCTV footage, the woman is seen slipping as she tries to de-board a moving train.

Watch Video:

Alertness of the agile RPF Staff Shri Updesh Yadav saved the life of a lady passenger slipped on the platform from train 22159 CSMT-Chennai mail exp. Passengers are advised not to board or de-board a running train. @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/hnLqYkguF5 — GM Central Railway (@GM_CRly) November 29, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)