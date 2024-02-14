Celebrated sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik once again showcased his unparalleled talent on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami 2024. Taking to social media, he unveiled his latest masterpiece—a stunning sand sculpture dedicated to Goddess Saraswati. Captivating viewers with intricate details, the artwork portrays Goddess Saraswati gracefully holding the Veena, symbolising music, divine knowledge, and the arts. Extending warm greetings for Saraswati Puja 2024, along with the writing, Happy Saraswati Puja,’ Sudarsan shared his creation, crafted meticulously on the shores of Puri Beach in Odisha. Navratri: Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Sand Art of Maa Durga With 5000 Lemons at Karnataka's Bijapur to Seek Blessings for 'Team Bharat' (Watch Video).

View Sudarsan Pattnaik’s Sand Art Here:

