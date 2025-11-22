Google has announced a major upgrade to its image-generation tools with the introduction of Nano Banana Pro, a new model built on Gemini 3. The company said the model offers new advanced capabilities, enhanced world knowledge and text rendering to create and edit studio-quality, production-ready visuals. In a blog post, Google said, "Nano Banana Pro can help you visualize any idea and design anything - from prototypes, to representing data as infographics, to turning handwritten notes into diagrams." Nano Banana Pro (Gemini 3 Pro Image) combines text rendering with Gemini 3’s reasoning abilities, opening up new creative options for designing product mockups, posters, infographics, and other visual content. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Google said, "It improves on the original model while adding new advanced capabilities, enhanced world knowledge and text rendering, allowing you to create and edit studio-quality, production-ready visuals." YouTube New Feature Update: Google-Owned Platform Testing New Feature To Let Users Chat and Share Videos Within App.

Nano Banana Pro

Introducing Nano Banana Pro (Gemini 3 Pro Image), our new state-of-the-art image generation and editing model from @GoogleDeepMind. It improves on the original model while adding new advanced capabilities, enhanced world knowledge and text rendering, allowing you to create and… pic.twitter.com/ArCsRVsFIW — Google (@Google) November 20, 2025

