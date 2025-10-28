Google had recently introduced its latest AI model for image editing, called Nano Banana, also known as Gemini 2.5 Flash Image. The new AI tool allows users to upload photos and transform them using different costumes or backgrounds to enhance the look of AI-generated images. The image editing model also its lets users to merge multiple photos together to create new images. Nano Banana is now available on search through Lens in the Google app on Android and iOS devices. Google shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on October 28 and said, "Nano Banana is now in Search. Open Lens in the Google app for Android or iOS and tap the new Create mode to get started." Threads ‘Ghost Posts’: Meta-Owned Platform Introduces Disappearing Posts To Share ‘Unfiltered Thoughts’ That Automatically Archive After 24 Hours.

Nano Banana Now Available in Google App

Nano Banana is now in Search 🍌 Open Lens in the Google app for Android or iOS and tap the new Create mode to get started. pic.twitter.com/JwcEPOmN8I — Google (@Google) October 27, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Google). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)