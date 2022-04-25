A Filmmaker risked his life to shoot what it feels like to get eaten by a giant shark. As per the reports, the conservationist Zimy Da Kid was shooting for a documentary when a large Tiger Shark chomped down on his camera, providing a fascinating glimpse into its mouth. The camera survived and revealed the intricate details about the huge teeth and gills of the shark. Shark Attacking Helicopter in 'Rare Video' Purchased by National Geographic For Million Dollars is Not True! Here's a Fact Check on Viral Clip From 5-Headed-Shark Attack Trailer.

Watch The Clip, Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zimy Da Kid (@zimydakid)

