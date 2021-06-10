The first Solar Eclipse of 2021 is visible now in several countries. However, it is not visible in India. The Annular Solar Eclipse 2021 is visible in countries like Canada, Russia, USA, and other places. Netizens' have taken to their Twitter handles to share a few spectacular pictures of the majestic celestial event. The Annular Solar Eclipse will continue till 6:41 pm GMT. Take a look at the pictures here:

Beautiful

A Different Morning

Sunrise was a bit different this morning… #solareclipse2021 pic.twitter.com/S8x32UnIS6 — Berry Gordy La Forge (@noblerzen) June 10, 2021

Majestic

Telescopic View

This is how it's looking from Northumberland. View through the solar telescope. #SolarEclipse #solareclipse2021 pic.twitter.com/7hvdUrntmH — Dr Adrian Jannetta 🖩🔭🌒🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@AdrianJannetta) June 10, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)