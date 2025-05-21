A LinkedIn post by a former DBS Bank employee in Singapore has gone viral after she mistook a stranger in Bali for the ex-CEO of DBS, Piyush Gupta. Janney Hujic shared a heartfelt account of a “chance encounter” with Gupta, describing an inspiring conversation they allegedly had in a Bali cafe. However, the post took a humorous twist when Gupta himself commented, “Sorry to disillusion you. That isn’t me!” confirming the man in the photo wasn’t him. The incident quickly went viral on social media, sparking amusement and surprise among netizens. ‘Used and Discarded’: Employee Quits Over Feeling Undervalued, Submits Resignation Letter on Toilet Paper; LinkedIn Post Goes Viral.

Woman Mistakes Stranger for Ex-DBS CEO Piyush Gupta in Bali

Why I pay for LinkedIn. pic.twitter.com/OMThLRpOAI — Arnab Ray (@greatbong) May 21, 2025

‘Sorry to Disillusion You’: Gupta Refutes LinkedIn Claim

Piyush Gupta Denies Meeting Woman (Photo Credits: LinkedIn)

