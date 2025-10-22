Amid Diwali celebrations across the country, people are wondering if banks are open or closed today, October 22. According to the Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar, banks will remain closed in at least 10 cities today (Wednesday) on account of Diwali Bali Pratipada, Vikram Samvant New Year Day, Govardhan Pooja, Balipadyami and Laxmi Puja 2025. The cities where banks will stay shut for business on October 22 include Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Nagpur. Although banks will remain closed in the above cities today, people can opt for digital services such as internet banking, ATMs, UPIs, RTGS, among others, to complete any banking transactions. As per the RBI bank holiday list, banks will also remain closed in several cities across the country on Thursday, October 23, for Bhai Bij, Bhaidooj, Chitragupt Jayanti, Laxmi Puja (Deepawali), Bhratridwitiya and Ningol Chakkouba. Bank Holidays in October 2025: From Gandhi Jayanti to Durga Puja and Diwali, Banks To Remain Closed for More Than 15 Days Next Month; Check Full List of Bank Holiday Dates.

Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open or Closed on October 22 for Bali Pratipada and Govardhan Puja 2025?

