This horrifying scene unfolded as a Ryanair plane touched down at Dublin Airport with a collapsed nose wheel. Footage showing a jet of sparks pouring from the plane's front wheel as it landed on Sunday has surfaced online. Officials declared an emergency after the plane touched down, stating that there had been a ‘minor issue’ with the landing gear. Madhya Pradesh Airplane Crash: Aircraft Crashes Into Temple In Rewa District During Training, One Pilot Killed.

Sparks Fly From Passenger Plane in Dublin

