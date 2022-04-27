BTS sensation Suga aka Min Yoongi surprised his fans by sharing the news of a collaboration with "Gangnam Style" hitmaker PSY. The South Korean singer, songwriter and producer PSY dropped a teaser of his 9th title track "That That", which is produced by Yoongi. Giving away more glimpses about the surprise collaboration, PSY also posted a video where the two talented artists from the music world spoke about each other and shared their experiences. BTS Suga's Spotify Account Gets Hacked! ARMY Notice Bhojpuri Song in Min Yoongi's Playlist.
Watch The Teaser, Here:
PSY
정규9집 [싸다9]
Full-Length Album [PSY 9th]
Track List:
#2. That That (prod. SUGA of BTS) *Title Track
2022.04.29 (Fri) 6PM KST#PSY#싸이#ThatThat#싸다9#PSY9th#220429_6pmKST#PNATION#피네이션pic.twitter.com/59oOxEKUSz
— PSY (@psy_oppa) April 26, 2022
Have A Look:
View this post on Instagram
Damn Excited For The Album!
View this post on Instagram
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)