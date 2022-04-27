BTS sensation Suga aka Min Yoongi surprised his fans by sharing the news of a collaboration with "Gangnam Style" hitmaker PSY. The South Korean singer, songwriter and producer PSY dropped a teaser of his 9th title track "That That", which is produced by Yoongi. Giving away more glimpses about the surprise collaboration, PSY also posted a video where the two talented artists from the music world spoke about each other and shared their experiences. BTS Suga's Spotify Account Gets Hacked! ARMY Notice Bhojpuri Song in Min Yoongi's Playlist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PSY (@42psy42)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUGA of BTS 민윤기 (@agustd)

