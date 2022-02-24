BTS Suga's Spotify account got recently hacked and the person is speculated to be an Indian. It all happened when a fan witnessed a song titled Suga Song which didn't have his melodious voice. But interestingly, the song was in Bhojpuri and also seemed like was dedicated to Lord Shiva. It's not clear whether it's a glitch in the app or Yoongi's Spotify account got hacked for real. BTS' Suga Becomes the First Korean Soloist to Have Surpassed 1 Billion Streams on Spotify! ARMY Cannot Keep Calm (Check Tweets and Messages).

Suga's Spotify Playlist Adds Bhojpuri Track

Why is this in Suga's spotify😭😭😂...it's an error ig pic.twitter.com/ZKpFeYociN — Bangtan⁷ Tangerines ⋆ (@Nikii_bangtan) February 23, 2022

