It is Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's 133rd birth anniversary and every year, September 5 is celebrated as Teachers' Day in India. Renowned sand artist, Sudarsan Pattnaik too commemorated the day with an incredible sand art on the former President of India.

Humble tributes to the great scholar, educationist and former President of India Bharat Ratna Dr. #SarvepalliRadhakrishnan ji on his jayanti '#TeachersDay' . I am sharing one of my SandArt. pic.twitter.com/soNYFNXhNv — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) September 5, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)