Twitter is one micro-blogging site which is a home ground for emerging new trends. The recent trend on Twitter is 'The First GIF Which Comes When I Type My Name in GIF Search Box.' In this hilarious trend, a person types their name in the GIF search box and posts the first reaction which comes up on the screen. Many people got hilarious responses, while others got pretty bizarre ones. Netflix Down: #NetflixDown Trends on Twitter As Hundreds of Users Across US Face Issues Accessing Video-Streaming Platform.

Here are Some Hilarious Reactions Shared by Twitterati:

The first gif which comes when I type my name in the Gif search.. Sachin ! Sachin !! https://t.co/f3GGFEoWDi pic.twitter.com/v4pmhTDPoY — Sachin Chavan सचिन चव्हाण (@sachinc94895837) May 17, 2023

What Users Got When They Typed Their Name in the GIF Box:

Ok this is mine pic.twitter.com/iLCAzykkto — Khushboo Mattoo 🍁 (@MattLaemon) May 17, 2023

When Your Name is Rohit:

The first gif which comes when I type my name in the Gif search.. As expected 😒 https://t.co/I8fnte8T4y pic.twitter.com/UUAydWFRwp — Rohit Bapat 🇮🇳 (@rhtbapat) May 16, 2023

This is a Funny Result:

When i type my name in GIFs, this is what pops up.😖😖😟 aur mujhe mumbai nahi jana hai ☹️☹️☹️😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/WqBuJijmIJ — Nehha Poori (@nehhapoori) May 16, 2023

Check This Hilarious Tweet:

The first gif which comes when i type my name in the gif search🥲 https://t.co/l9xZ80kSyg pic.twitter.com/GfAwEUaWTE — Vanmam (@lunaticlegend2) May 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)