A man from Mumbai was left stunned after his Tatkal passport renewal appointment was completed in 20 minutes. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sagar Awatade shared his experience of visiting the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) in Lower Parel. "At passport office for renewal appointment slot at 9.15am with 9 reporting time. Reported at 9 and left passport seva kendra at 9.20am," Awatade's post read. He also said that the quick experience felt like he was in heaven. In another post, Sagar said that his passport renewal appointment was at PSK in Lower Parel. He also shared proof of his appointment details after netizens were left curious about his experience. Reacting to his post, one user said, "They improved a service not only in India but abroad as well. Very smooth and fully digital", while a second user commented, "The most efficient department tbh! same experience for me last year". A third X user wrote, "It is the best agency currently". Passport Police Verification Documents: List of Documents Required for Police Verification of Passports in Mumbai.

Mumbai Man Finishes Tatkal Passport Renewal Appointment in 20 Minutes

At passport office for renewal appointment slot at 9.15am with 9 reporting time! Reported at 9 and left passport seva kendra at 9.20am, this feels like I’m in the heaven! — Sagar Awatade (@SagarAwatade) October 29, 2025

X User Shares His Appointment Details As Proof

Netizens React to the Viral Post

They improved a service not only in India but abroad as well. Very smooth and fully digital. — Dhilip Subramanian (@sdhilip) October 29, 2025

The most efficient department tbh! same experience for me last year! — Aditya Kondawar (@aditya_kondawar) October 29, 2025

It Is the Best Agency Currently, Says X User

It is the best agency currently — Nitiin Junejaa (@Nitin_Juneja) October 29, 2025

