Mumbai Police, in a tweet shared on Thursday, January 30, outlined the required documents for police verification during passport applications. Indian nationals applying for passports online must visit the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) to submit their documents to the Regional Passport Office (RPO). Following this, applicants must undergo police verification, which requires submitting additional documents. The Mumbai Police provided a detailed list, including proof of identity, proof of nationality, proof of address, proof of spouse's name, and proof of duration of stay. The police department also shared a link for further information on passport verification status. Passport Seva Kendra To Be Set Up in Each Parliamentary Constituency, Says Jyotiraditya Scindia.

