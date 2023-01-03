People on social media are overwhelmed by videos of blizzards and snow amid the biting cold weather. The blizzards recently have caused quite a lot of harm, and amid all this, an old video from 2016 has gone viral. This timelapse video in 60 seconds shows how the snow blanketed an entire area in 48 hours, and by the end of it, the road and even a chair on the road were covered entirely in snow. Watch the viral video here. Buffalo Nurse Stuck in Blizzard Sent Heartbreaking Videos to Her Family Before She was Found Dead; New York Storm Death Rattles Internet Users.

Timelapse Clip of Blizzard

48 hour timelapse of Blizzard in 60 seconds. pic.twitter.com/tPjrUFnmzR — Weird and Terrifying (@weirdterrifying) December 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)