Anndel Taylor, 22, who was working as a student nurse at a Buffalo hospital, died in the monster snowstorm that hit upstate New York and is also called the “blizzard of the century”. While trapped in the car during the storm, she kept sending a series of heartbreaking videos to her family of how she was trapped in ever-growing snow. Just after midnight on Christmas Eve, she sent her final video to show how a nearby van was also stuck. Here’s the final video she sent that night. US Winter Storm: Death Toll Rises to 57 As Big Freeze Grips America.

Here's The Video of Her Stuck in the Blizzard

Anndel Taylor, 22, died in her car after being trapped by Buffalo blizzard while driving home from work. She was found after 18 hours. She sent her family this final video from inside the car. pic.twitter.com/w8GBwR9UOm — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 27, 2022

