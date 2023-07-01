Twitter users encountered difficulties with the social media platform on Saturday, with several of them raising this issue online. Over 3,000 users have expressed concerns on the Down Detector site, citing various issues such as the inability to access tweets, missing timelines, and followers disappearing. Earlier today, users complained that they were shown "Rate Limit Exceeded" warnings. Twitter Users Hit by ‘Rate Limit Exceeded’ Globally Preventing Thousands From Posting.

Twitter Down:

Twitter is down — Natalia Alonso (@NataliaAlonsoR4) July 1, 2023

Twitter Outage:

My Twitter is down. What's going on.? — Prince Davidson (@PrinceEndee) July 1, 2023

Twitter Down Again:

#Twitter #TwitterDown Danke #Musk, seit dem Du Dein Unwesen hier treibst, hat man verlässliche Down-Times. LMAA. Na ja, es gibt ja noch andere schicke Sachen im Internet! pic.twitter.com/m3KmtwjFp0 — Schlafsheep 📯 (@Schlafsheep) July 1, 2023

Is twitter Down?

Twitter down ? — HET. (@AkkisKIRA) July 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)