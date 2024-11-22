A mysterious orb was accidentally captured on camera by a local New York City news helicopter. The viral footage has sparked intrigue, speculation, and alien conspiracies. It also brought up the question of whether it was a UFO caught on camera. The now viral video shows a glowing, orb-like object zooming over the Hudson River and past Lower Manhattan. The unidentified object glides through the crystal-clear New York sky as it traces an arched pathway toward the news helicopter, which was filming at the time. From a distance, the orb appears white, but as it comes closer to the camera, it appears blue. The most striking detail is that it outpaces every boat on the Hudson River, leaving viewers baffled. Watch the viral video below. UFO Spotted in Iran? Glowing Object Seen Flying at High Speed Over Several Iranian Cities, Videos Surface.

Mysterious Orb-Like Object Spotted Over Hudson River

Mysterious Blue Orb Captured on video by Fox 5 News’s Chopper WATCH: pic.twitter.com/HZALh6YSK9 — Anthony Scott (@AnthonyScottTGP) November 21, 2024

Mysterious Orb Accidentally Captured on Camera

🚨ALIENS AMONG US 👽🛸Mysterious Orb Caught on Camera Zooming Over Hudson River A news helicopter unintentionally captured a mysterious orb-like object flying over the Hudson River and past Lower Manhattan, sparking intrigue and speculation.#HudsonRiver #LowerManhattan #UFO… pic.twitter.com/GRkRLLXOYW — Kristy Tallman (@KristyTallman) November 21, 2024

