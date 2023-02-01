A strange cloud formation in Morgantown, Kentucky, United States, has excited UFO enthusiasts again, resembling a UFO or a mini tornado. A meteorologist who shared the image on Facebook explained the weather phenomenon as a “hole punch cloud”, which is a type of cloud known as a fallstreak. This is basically a large circular or elliptical hole in the clouds. Sometimes, when a plane passes through a cloud layer with “supercooled” water droplets that can freeze into ice crystals, the water droplets quickly freeze and start to grow and fall. This leaves a hole which starts to expand, which is what happened with this cloud here. Take a look at this image. Giant UFO-Shaped Cloud Spotted Hovering Over Turkey! The Colorful ‘Surreal Sight’ Confounds Citizens; Watch Viral Video.

View Image of The Strange Cloud Formation Here

