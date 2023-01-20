A massive UFO-shaped cloud was caught on various mobile cameras on Thursday morning. The mysterious cloud formation was spotted in some cities in Turkey. Stargazers were left stunned and perplexed after witnessing the "surreal sight" that is reportedly known as the lenticular clouds. Videos and pictures of the bizarre and unnatural sight were circulated online and went viral. The colour of the eerie cloud changed from orange to yellow to even pink, as per reports. The exciting thing in the sky in Bursa became the agenda on social media. Aliens Landing on Earth? Mysterious UFO-Shaped Cloud Hovers Over Southern California, Spooking Onlookers! (See Pic).

Watch The Mysterious UFO-Shaped Cloud:

Turkey's Bursa region witnessed an incredible cloud formation… pic.twitter.com/wOWnRTETHp — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) January 20, 2023

