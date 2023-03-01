A photographer in United Kingdom has managed to capture the shape of a face in a breaking wave at a lighthouse. As per reports, photographer Ian Sproat captured the "wave with a face" picture during a 12-hour-long shoot at Roker Pier in Sunderland where he clicked over 4,000 pictures. Pictures and videos of the "wave with a face" have gone viral on social media. Sproat also shared the picture on Instagram and wrote, "Faces in the waves, Could it be the goddess of water Amphitrite, or our beloved late queen Elizabeth." Speaking to BBC, Sproat said that he could not believe his eyes when he came across the wave with the form of a face in his profile while reviewing his images. ‘Kidney on Sale’: Social Media Helps Find Man Behind Viral Poster Put On Streets of Bengaluru.

Photographer Captures Wave With Perfect Face

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ian Sproat (@mje_photography_ne)

