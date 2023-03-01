Bengaluru is known for its skyrocketing prices. Days have come when people searching for houses are putting ads like 'Left Kidney on Sale'. A person searching for a house in Bengaluru put an ad on a tree with the text -- "Left Kidney on Sale - need money to fund the security deposit amount landlords are asking for". The post further said, "Just kidding, but I need a house in Indiranagar. Scan for profile". According to a report published in Moneycontrol, Ramyakh Jain put the quirky poster as he had recently moved from Gurgaon and was looking for a 2BHK in Indiranagar, close to his workplace. Peak Bengaluru Moment! Man Puts Left Kidney on 'Sale' in Search of Home in Indiranagar.

