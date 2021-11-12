In a viral video UN Spokesperson Steph Dujarric, a spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, Forgot to silence his phone and get a call during his daily briefing. He immediately cuts the call and jokingly says "It's neither the Boss, the DSG, the Chef de Cabinet, or my wife, so whoever calls can wait." Ever since the video has gone viral, netizens are busy wondering who was on the other side. What's your guess?

Check the viral video here:

When UN spox @StephDujarric forgets to silence his phone and gets a call during his daily briefing, we are all left to wonder who was on the other end... Twitter do you thing! pic.twitter.com/56KLGc6uX9 — Sherwin Bryce-Pease (@sherwiebp) November 10, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)