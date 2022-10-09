Rishabh Pant is part of the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World cup and the wicket-keeper has travelled with the team to Australia. Ahead of the showpiece event, actress Urvashi Rautela has also travelled down under. Fans reacted to this by sharing funny memes and jokes on Twitter. The two have caused quite a stir on social media amid their link-up rumours.

Another TMKOC Meme

Rishabh pant and urvashi in australia: pic.twitter.com/xq1JNFs1Nb — Yash Siddhapura (@lmaoyash) October 9, 2022

Guess Where?

Urvashi Rautela to Rishab Pant in Australia: pic.twitter.com/BRutdyW8sb — bhiku Mhatre (@bhikuMhatre11) October 9, 2022

Pant's Reaction

RP Reaction when he's hearing News Urvashi is coming to Australia 😅👇#UrvashiRautela #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/2jfCDA7Wkl — Krishan Rajput 🇮🇳 (@Krishthisside) October 9, 2022

A Classic

Urvashi Rautela is in Australia. No matter she be humming “Saat samundar paar main tere piche piche ….🎶🎶” — 🎯🌻 (@imperfect_abhi) October 9, 2022

Scenes in Australia

Scenes After Urvashi Rautela Arrived To Australia -: pic.twitter.com/rOQ28koBU6 — Pulkit🇮🇳❤️ (@pulkit5Dx) October 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)