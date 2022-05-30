A man from the USA can eat the world's hottest chilli pepper 'Carolina reaper' in mere few seconds. The man identified as Gregory Foster broke Guinness World Record to consume three chillies in a matter of 8.72 seconds. The Guinness World Records took to Instagram to share a video of his incredible attempt. Reportedly, Gregory told GWR, "In practising for an attempt like this it is more about mechanics and muscle memory, so I time myself eating small sweet peppers to get the chewing and swallowing down to automatic responses". The Carolina Reaper: 6 Amazing Facts about the Deadly Chili Pepper Which Causes Thunderclap Headaches.

Watch The Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)