Disturbing visuals are coming in from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. A car caught fire in the middle of the road at Vrindavan Sector 10 of PGI Kotwali. People sitting inside the vehicle were safe as they jumped out of it. The locals in the area have informed the police about the incident. Delhi Fire: Car Engulfs in Blaze in Chhattarpur Area, No Casualty Reported (See Pic).

Car Caught Fire In Lucknow

