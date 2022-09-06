In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, a giant python was seen at the residence of Bilhaur MLA Rahul Bachha Sonkar. A video of the incident has now gone viral on social media. In the 8-second video clip, the python can be seen coiling itself near the door of Bilhaur MLA Rahul Bachha Sonkar's house. The alleged incident came to light when a public hearing was going on at Sinkar's residence. After the snake's appearance, Uttar Pradesh Forest Corporation was informed about the python.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)