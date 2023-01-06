Recently, a video of a dog getting drunk at a house party has been making the Internet go crazy on social media. What the dog did after getting drunk around the house is too good to miss. A viral video Of A ‘Drunk Dog’ is creating a huge buzz on the Internet. We have usually seen dramatic videos of drunk people creating a ruckus. But have you ever witnessed a drunk dog causing mischief? In the video, you can see a dog drinking booze and getting into trouble. This video has now taken social media by storm. Angry Monkey Beats and Bashes Rat, Attempts to Drown It For Stealing Food in China; Video Goes Viral.

Dog Gets Drunk and Causes Havoc in the House

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golden Retriever (@goldensfriend)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)