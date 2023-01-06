An unusual video from an enclosure shows a furious monkey trying to kill a rat for stealing food at a zoo in Quzhou, China's Zhejiang province. Two monkeys chased the tiny creature. But one of them pulled the rat by its tail, bashed it violently against a rock and threw it in the air. The murderous scene went viral on the internet. The primate also submerges the rodent underwater. But the witted rat plays possum and runs down a little hole in the rocks just when the monkey loses its hold. Monkey Attacks And Bites Spanish Tourist at Taj Mahal in Agra (Watch Video).

Watch The Brutal Scene Here:

