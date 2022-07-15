When do you call a particular content viral? Thanks to the internet, people now know about the world and its craziest facts within a few clicks. Social media junkies have taken the net to the next level by making sharing a common practice. You may have come across particular unusual creatures spotted on some coast or a shocking video of a man performing a menacing stunt from the top floor of a building. That's the concept behind 'going viral'. We have curated all the videos and pictures that had made rounds on your feed like a boomerang! Viral Videos of the Week: From Monkey Photo Bombing Family's Vacation Pic to Internet Sensation Ivanah Campbell, Netizens Are Gushing Over These Clips.

Look At The Rare All-White Catfish Caught by 15-Year-Old Boy!

Video That Touched Millions Of Heart!

करंट लगने से छटपटाती हुई गाय को एक दुकानदार ने कपड़े से खींच कर बचाया। ये है मानवता का उदाहरण🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/jRlaxYyv6w — Anamika Jain Amber (@anamikamber) July 2, 2022

Goa Party In Water-Logged Potholes!

अगर आप ज़िंदादिल हैं तो आपको ईश्वर के अलावा कोई कष्ट नहीं दे सकता। नगर निगम या सरकार को कोसना छोड़िए। अपनी पॉज़िटिवीटी के ‘बीच’ जीवन का आनंद लीजिए। सड़क के गड्ढे को बीच 🏖 बनाने की ये प्रतिभा मध्य प्रदेश के लोगों ने दिखाई है। 😍 pic.twitter.com/nuYAGMZsz9 — Umashankar Singh उमाशंकर सिंह (@umashankarsingh) July 4, 2022

Internet Also Created Johnny Debt

This was the most creative way of begging ive ever seen 😭🤣🤣☠️🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/hUHFYjGimC — d🦕n (@javroar) July 2, 2022

Swiggyman Who Rode Horse Amidst Heavy Mumbai Rain

The Over-Enthusiastic Food Seller

The Rarest Of Rare Blue Lobster

This blue Lobster was caught off the coast of Portland yesterday and returned to the water to continue to grow. Blue lobsters are one in two million. pic.twitter.com/6chTk7PoLP — Lars-Johan Larsson (@LarsJohanL) July 3, 2022

The Smart Kitty Who Left Netizens Amazed

Horrible Video Captured By Florida Woman Shows Lightning Bolt Strike

Passengers? All good. Pickup truck? Fried. Michaelle May Whalen was videoing #lightning over St. Pete last week, but she wasn't expecting a bolt to strike her husband's pickup truck right in front of her! #Florida ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/heoPDwQwOB — Paul Dellegatto⚡️FOX (@PaulFox13) July 5, 2022

The Colour Changing Octopus

An incredible example of color changing and camouflage by an octopus filmed off the coast of Mozambique. Credit: Nick Rubergpic.twitter.com/PBY4tXcCTy — Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) July 6, 2022

