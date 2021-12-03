Getting over a break-up is a really messy business. Earlier this month, TikTok user @dieschakin shared the bizarre story of how she thought staging her wedding would get her ex to text her, but things didn't quite go according to plan. The plan was complex, and it had everything from professional photos, to a stunning white wedding dress, a three-tier wedding cake, horse, and even a fake groom." Remembering the time I faked my own wedding and had a professional photoshoot so he would reach out," she wrote on TikTok.

The Woman Put Out All Stops To Make It As Real As Possible

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)