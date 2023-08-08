A woman named Sucheta Deb Burman swam 36 km from Mumbai's Worli Sea Link to Gateway to India. Sucheta took to her Instagram handle to share the video of her exceptional achievement. "Exploring 36 kms of Mumbai in my way [sic]," Sucheta Deb Burman wrote while sharing the throwback video. "Truely inspiring, clear example of ‘where there is will there is a way’ [sic]," a user wrote in the comment section of the viral video. Another user wrote, "Awesome. You are true influencer [sic]," on the viral video. International Cat Day 2023 Wishes & Greetings: Twitterati Share Cute Pics, Quotes and Messages to Celebrate Day For Cats!

Watch Sucheta Deb Burman's Video Here:

