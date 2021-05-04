It's World Asthma Day 2021 Today! Tweeple Share Messages to Create Awareness

A healthy heart is must to for healthy body . This World Asthma Day, let's help to create awareness about asthma so people can breathe more easily.#WorldAsthmaDay #WorldAsthmaDay2021 pic.twitter.com/o0MJ811lBM — Amber Zaidi (@Amberological) May 4, 2021

People With Asthma Need More Care Amid the Pandemic

There's no life without breath, with this ongoing pandemic, people with Asthma need all your help to stay safe 🙏 be there for everyone, raise awareness and pray for the world#WorldAsthmaDay pic.twitter.com/Axqu9rIvYe — Nila Madhab PANDA ନୀଳମାଧବ ପଣ୍ଡା (@nilamadhabpanda) May 4, 2021

More Awareness Messages!

#WorldAsthmaDay Don't be panic, Asthma is a normal disease, it is completely curable and treatable. But you have to take some normal precautions only : 1.Stay away from dust, soil, pollens 2.Cover your face doing dusting aur works in farms. 3.Don't smoke and eat tobacco. pic.twitter.com/wqxzn0XE2L — Dr Manjeet Dhiman (@DrManjeet05) May 4, 2021

Let Us Beat the Stigmas Attached to Asthma

Asthma is a disease that effects an individual’s lifestyle .Today on the occasion of WorldAsthmaDay.let us beat all stigma attached to Asthma and spread awareness on its cure by uncovering all the misconceptions.#WorldAsthmaDay pic.twitter.com/vcehe5UIYB — dr.Sanjay pandey (@Drsanjaypandey_) May 4, 2021

