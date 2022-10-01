Each year on October 1 we celebrate all the good and healthy things associated with eating "only vegetarian". Observed as World Vegetarian Day, the occasion promotes the idea of eliminating meat and animal products from the diet and living a more conscientious life. The North American Vegetarian Society established the annual event in 1977 to help stimulate the vegetarian way of life. The internet has many inspirational quotes and words to spread the message of the benefits of vegetarian food, but what about a bunch of highly relatable memes that will make a veggie-eater laugh like a drain? We have curated World Vegetarian Day 2022 wishes, funny memes, greetings, hilarious jokes, images and GIFs that are good for your body and mind! World Vegetarian Day 2022 Quotes and Slogans To Promote Vegetarianism and Understand Its Benefits During Vegetarian Awareness Month.

Wishing you all a very happy " World Vegetarian Day "#WorldVegetarianDay#vegetarianday pic.twitter.com/eYCSdkM6Dz — Lakhvir Chahal (@LakhvirChahal17) October 1, 2022

Today is World Vegetarian Day. Eating a plant based diet is healthy for you and the planet. Try having a vegetarian day once a week and explore a whole new world of food. #WorldVegetarianDay #PlanetaryDiet #vegetarian pic.twitter.com/3lDmhpZN8U — 💧 Vivian Harris (⧖) 🐀 (@vivianharris45) October 1, 2022

