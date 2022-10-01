World Vegetarian Day is observed annually around the globe on October 1. It is observed to raise awareness about the ethical, environmental, health and humanitarian benefits of a vegetarian lifestyle. World Vegetarian Day was established by the North American Vegetarian Society in 1977 and endorsed by the International Vegetarian Union in 1978 to promote the joy, compassion and life-enhancing possibilities of vegetarianism. This day starts off the month of October as Vegetarian Awareness Month which ends with World Vegan Day on November 1. As you observe World Vegetarian day 2022, here is a collection of quotes and slogans that you can send to everyone you know to promote the benefits of a vegetarian lifestyle. Fresh Veggies Day 2022: From Rainbow Vegetables Bake to Mayonnaise Sandwich, 5 Recipes To Make With Vegetables.

World Vegetarian Day is observed with a different and unique campaign every year. The theme for the World Vegetarian Day campaign 2022 is 'Make A Difference’ by informing others about the benefits of vegetarianism. Vegetarian food is not only beneficial for human health but is also good for the environment. As no killing of animals is involved in making vegetarian food, it helps in conserving fossil fuels. You can do well for the environment and your community by promoting such benefits of vegetarianism amongst your family and friend circle. Here are amazing quotes and slogans about a vegetarian lifestyle that you can share with all your friends and family to raise awareness about World Vegetarian Day 2022. National Tofu Day 2022 in the UK: Easy Tofu Recipes That Are Healthy and Super Tasty (Watch Videos).

Happy World Vegetarian Day 2022 Quotes, Slogans and HD Images

World Vegetarian Day 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Happy World Vegetarian Day 2022 Quotes

World Vegetarian Day 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Happy World Vegetarian Day 2022 Quotes and Slogans

Quote on World Vegetarian Day (File Image)

Quotes About Vegetarianism

World Vegetarian Day Quotes (File Image)

World Vegetarian Day 2022 HD Image

World Vegetarian Day HD Image (File Image)

Many people around the world celebrate this day by giving up on meat and adopting a vegetarian or vegan lifestyle. Recently, many people have chosen a vegan lifestyle where they don’t consume any animal products. This day is an opportunity for those people who are struggling to adopt a vegetarian lifestyle but are unable to do so. We wish all of you a very Happy World Vegetarian Day 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 01, 2022 09:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).