The Guinness World Record has declared the 22-year-old Gino Wolf from California as the "Oldest Living Dog in the World". The pooch was adopted in 2002 from Colorado's Humane Society of Boulder Valley. The doggo's owner is 40-year-old Alex Wolf. The long life of the canine is credited to its healthy and balanced diet, proper veterinary care, and zest for living a good life. Gino's eyesight is not what it used to be these days, so the pup enjoys taking a nap by the fire and snacking on salmon treats. Oldest Living Dog in the World Is TobyKeith, a 21-Year-Old Chihuahua, Confirms Guinness World Records.

Oldest Living Dog In The World:

Calif. pooch, 22, named world's oldest dog: 'He makes us laugh every day' https://t.co/NvGM0mCxQ6 pic.twitter.com/JvjR9yTtT1 — New York Post (@nypost) November 22, 2022

Meet Gino!

