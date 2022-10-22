Pornographic website xHamster started trending on Twitter after it appeared on the list of India's most visited websites which was shared by the World Index. In the list, Google tops the spot, followed by YouTube and Meta-owned Facebook. The pornographic website claimed the ninth spot on the list. Soon, Twitterati started sharing funny memes and hilarious jokes.

Most Visited Website in India:

🇮🇳 India's Most Visited Websites: 1. Google 2. YouTube 3. Facebook 4. Instagram 5. samsung .com 6. aajtak .in 7. Amazon .in 8. cricbuzz .com 9. xHamster 10. Twitter (SimilarWeb) — World Index (@theworldindex) October 22, 2022

Justifying the Visit:

Really?

Full body exercise ki videos rahti health experts ki — ऋषि यादव (@_rishi_yadav) October 22, 2022

Motivation on xHamster, hahah:

It's a Motivational website. It motivates you to work hard and get Inner Peace 😌 — Shaharyar Khan (@Shaharyar__Alam) October 22, 2022

Congratulations:

Mubarak ho Barbaad ho chuke h aap log — Maryan Shamshi (@MaryanShamshi) October 22, 2022

Lmao:

RIP for those who don't know about x Hamster and searched it on google in front of parents...🤣🤣 — Sumit (@Sumit82031172) October 22, 2022

