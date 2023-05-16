Flesh-Eating ‘Zombie Drug’ called ‘Tranq’ has taken over the streets of Los Angeles as videos on social media shows users with rotting skin hunched over. The “zombie drug” nickname stems from the substance’s known effect of rotting the skin. Tranq or Xylazine is often combined with other drugs, enhancing it's deadly impact. Several videos have surfaces on social media platforms showing users hunched over and spaced out due to the drugs usage. But authorities say they cannot ban it as it is legal. The authorities are looking at steps to ban the ‘horrifying’ substance. Xylazine Turning People Into 'Zombies' in US, Viral Videos Show People 'Acting Weird' After Taking 'Zombie Drug'.

Zombie Drug Takes Over LA

Flesh-eating zombie drug 'tranq' takes over LA streets as users with rotting skin are seen hunched over https://t.co/hBQhsf3rZN pic.twitter.com/rdPIFASuDa — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) May 15, 2023

Videos Show People Hunched Over

The Zombie apocalypse below Hollywood land! Flesh eating drug 'tranq/xylazine' in LA streets. Officials say they can't ban it because it's legal! It's all by design and looks like a giant experiment the government is doing with these drugs! pic.twitter.com/cWh4HW5OL2 — Ronald Kelly (@RonK3l) May 15, 2023

#LosAngeles' 'zombie' hell: Flesh-eating #drug 'tranq' takes over city's streets as users with rotting skin are seen hunched over and spaced out - but officials say they can't ban it because it's legal pic.twitter.com/VN46F84GmB — Hans Solo (@thandojo) May 15, 2023

