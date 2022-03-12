India lost six wickets as Lasith Embuldeniya dismissed Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja in quick succession on an individual scores of 39 and four respectively.
2ND Test. WICKET! 32.4: Rishabh Pant 39(26) b Lasith Embuldeniya, India 126/5 https://t.co/loTQPfLJKd #INDvSL @Paytm
— BCCI (@BCCI) March 12, 2022
Jadeja OUT!
2ND Test. WICKET! 36.4: Ravindra Jadeja 4(14) ct Lahiru Thirimanne b Lasith Embuldeniya, India 148/6 https://t.co/loTQPfLJKd #INDvSL @Paytm
— BCCI (@BCCI) March 12, 2022
